A former Noble Park footballer and charity marathoner has been jailed after his van struck and critically injured a cyclist. Trent Robertson, 39, of Mordialloc, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to dangerous driving causing serious injury to the 61-year-old victim on Nepean Road…
Phone distraction: Charity hero jailed after critical crash
-
Ageless Santa spreads joy over the decades
After 30 years in the jolly Santa suit, Phil Martin says he’s shared the gift of kindness with thousands of children. On 3 December, Martin…