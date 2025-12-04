Home » Phone distraction: Charity hero jailed after critical crash
A former Noble Park footballer and charity marathoner has been jailed after his van struck and critically injured a cyclist. Trent Robertson, 39, of Mordialloc, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to dangerous driving causing serious injury to the 61-year-old victim on Nepean Road…

