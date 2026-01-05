Victoria Police is investigating a collision that occurred on 3 January on the Monash Freeway between Hallam and Narre Warren. Officers responded to reports following the collision of two vehicles near Ernst Wanke Road just before 2:30pm. The male occupants of a Toyota Camry, who…
Altercation on Monash Freeway prompts police investigation
-
Year in Review 2025: Panda Mart turmoil
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 461172 International discount retailer Panda Mart landed in Cranbourne in early 2025 and made headlines throughout the year with…