After years of simmering tension, the planning clash between Casey’s green wedge community and religious organisations reached a breaking point in 2025, as two temple proposals were rejected by the state tribunal and a mega temple precinct was proposed. According to the State Government, green…
Year in Review 2025: Casey’s green wedge planning fights
-
Year in Review 2025: Panda Mart turmoil
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 461172 International discount retailer Panda Mart landed in Cranbourne in early 2025 and made headlines throughout the year with…