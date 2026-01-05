Police are investigating an incident in Springvale, after five vehicles were damaged by a brick in the early hours of Saturday morning. Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives have been told by observers that three youths were seen throwing the bricks from an overpass on…
Youths throw bricks from overpass, damaging cars and injuring a driver
-
A voice for women
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 480046 After decades of service and leadership, Kay has one message she hopes others will carry forward. It’s not…