A 20-year-old Narre Warren man has been jailed for at least two years after a cleaner spotted cash and a large stash of cocaine in his hotel room. Jawid Akhtarzada pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to trafficking in a commercial quantity, dealing with…
Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner
Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service
Cranbourne Community Hospital has started new ophthalmology services since January this year. The ophthalmology service provides eye examinations as well as diagnosis and treatment for…