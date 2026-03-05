A proposal to build a community hall in Devon Meadows’ green wedge is currently under consideration by the City of Casey. The proposal is the latest in a series of applications in recent years seeking approval for places of worship or community facilities within Casey’s…
Community hall proposed for Devon Meadows’ green wedge
Digital Editions
-
Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor walks for eighth year
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538118 Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor Renee Bradshaw will mark her eighth year of fundraising for cancer research when…