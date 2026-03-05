Home » Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes
,

Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round. Extra train services are being provided on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines for seven games in Melbourne between 8-15…

Digital Editions

More News

  • Celebrate International Women’s Day at Cardinia Cultural Centre

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 320515 The Cardinia Cultural Centre will come alive with storytelling to honour the women who shape and strengthen the community at this year’s International…

  • VIEW hits 40 in style

    Dandenong VIEW Club members got “all shook up” with an Elvis tribute performance and dinner as they marked their club’s 40th anniversary. More than 50 members and guests celebrated with…

  • No appetite for South-East ‘super council’: Tan

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 367614 Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local…

  • Weekend crime crackdown leads to multiple arrests

    Five people across Melbourne were arrested as part of Operation Advance last weekend — including two men from Cranbourne. The two men, both aged 36 were first sighted by the…

  • Shy stray cat finds forever home in adoption drive

    A behaviour cat, Baneberry found his forever home in the ‘Mission Adoptable’ effort to boost adoptions by animal shelters. Baneberry was brought into the Australian Animal Protection Shelter Keysborough as…

  • Calls to relieve ATO’s ‘unaffordable’ interest charges

    A South East community-support agency has welcomed a call for the Australian Taxation Office to relieve the steep interest charged on tax debts. South East Community Links has supported clients…

  • Super councils? Ex-mayors weigh in on renewed merger question

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 367614 Discussion has emerged around amalgamating local government into “super councils”, with proponents citing financial strain and economies of scale, while a former local…

  • Final putt at Cranbourne Golf Course

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536809 After 70 years as a respected and much-loved part of Victoria’s sporting and community landscape, Cranbourne Golf Course closed following its final day…

  • Search for missing man Chris continues

    The police continue the search for missing man Chris, who is known to frequent Cranbourne areas. Chris was last seen leaving an address on Hope Way, Tarneit, on Monday 24…

  • $1.2 million renovations at Berwick reserve

    A $1.2 million Construction to improve Eddie Baron Reserve in Berwick has officially begun. The transformation will deliver a range of new and improved facilities including an upgraded multi-use court,…