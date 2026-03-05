The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round. Extra train services are being provided on the Pakenham and Cranbourne lines for seven games in Melbourne between 8-15…
Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes
Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service
Cranbourne Community Hospital has started new ophthalmology services since January this year. The ophthalmology service provides eye examinations as well as diagnosis and treatment for…