A new 20-year vision for Dandenong Market and its surrounds has been unveiled, including an urban plaza, apartment towers and better connection with Palm Plaza and Dandenong Square. Greater Dandenong Council has released its draft Dandenong Market Precinct that aims it to be “easier to…
Market future vision unveiled
Digital Editions
-
Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor walks for eighth year
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538118 Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor Renee Bradshaw will mark her eighth year of fundraising for cancer research when…