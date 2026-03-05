Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives have charged three men following an extensive investigation into a series of incidents across Melbourne between 23 February and 2 March. It is alleged offenders attempted to gain access to a home on Honeyeater Way in Pakenham on 23…
Three men charged after alleged crime spree in Melbourne’s south
Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes
The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening…