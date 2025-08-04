For years, marine biologist Sheree Marris believed she had to travel overseas to witness the world’s most spectacular marine life. But now, the award-winning environmental communicator has come full circle, realising the magic she’d been searching for has been in her backyard all along: Western…
Magic beneath the mud: Sheree Marris dives into Western Port wonders
-
South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road Roundabout opens with lane closures in August
After three years of construction, the long-awaited South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road roundabout is now open, with lane closures to continue for defect repairs…