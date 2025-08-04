After three years of construction, the long-awaited South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road roundabout is now open, with lane closures to continue for defect repairs throughout August. A City of Casey spokesperson said as of Friday 1 August, Council opened the South Gippsland Highway and…
South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road Roundabout opens with lane closures in August
