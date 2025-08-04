When Cook Islands-born strongman Jonathan (Jono) Nelio steps onto the global platform at the 2025 World Natural Strongman Championships in Ireland, he’ll be lifting far more than weights. The Clyde North resident, will be lifting his heritage, his community, and the hopes of his daughter…
Strongman needs your help
South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road Roundabout opens with lane closures in August
After three years of construction, the long-awaited South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road roundabout is now open, with lane closures to continue for defect repairs…