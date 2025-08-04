Last Monday’s blues were pushed aside for the local Opportunity Shop on Station Street, Pakenham, as a surprise award from the Beaconsfield Fire Brigade graced their doors. Stan Hamilton, dressed in full uniform and adorning his medals, decided that the best way for the members…
Surprise award brings joy
South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road Roundabout opens with lane closures in August
After three years of construction, the long-awaited South Gippsland Highway and Ballarto Road roundabout is now open, with lane closures to continue for defect repairs…