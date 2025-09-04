City of Casey is inviting local residents living with dementia, along with their families, carers, and support networks, to attend ‘Together for Dementia’ on Tuesday 16 September. In recognition of Dementia Action Week (15 to 21 September), this free community event is designed to foster…
Casey to host ‘Together for Dementia’ community event
-
Performances On Air, Berwick students to rock John Cain Arena
Hitting the big stage isn’t an issue for two Berwick high schoolers, as they gear themselves up in preparation for the Victorian State Schools Spectacular…