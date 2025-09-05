Drownings across Australia have increased by a fourth compared to the last decade’s average, putting into relief the most vulnerable of the community, as multicultural and older residents each represent a third of all deaths. Royal Life Saving Society Australia (RLSS) has released its annual…
Drownings spike in multicultural and older Australians
-
Emerald’s Jessica Brown named Australia’s Pharmacy Assistant of the Year
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has named Jessica Brown from Emerald Village Pharmacy in Melbourne, Victoria, as its 2025 Pharmacy Assistant of the Year (PATY).…