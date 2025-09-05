The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has named Jessica Brown from Emerald Village Pharmacy in Melbourne, Victoria, as its 2025 Pharmacy Assistant of the Year (PATY). Supported by the pain relief product Maxigesi, Ms Brown received her award during an evening event on Sydney’s harbour, which…
Emerald’s Jessica Brown named Australia’s Pharmacy Assistant of the Year
