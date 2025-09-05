The tragedy in Porepunkah may have unfolded hours away in Victoria but its impact is being felt deeply in Cardinia and Casey, where communities are uniting to honour the two police officers tragically killed in the line of duty. Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson…
Fallen officers remembered
Emerald’s Jessica Brown named Australia’s Pharmacy Assistant of the Year
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia has named Jessica Brown from Emerald Village Pharmacy in Melbourne, Victoria, as its 2025 Pharmacy Assistant of the Year (PATY).…