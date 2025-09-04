Silverton Primary School in Noble Park are leading the way in online gaming as an extracurricular activity. The school’s MarioKart and JustDance teams are shortlisted as a finalist for the FUSE Cup Australian Schools Esports Awards, taking place for the first time this year in…
Game to win: students finish tops in esports
Performances On Air, Berwick students to rock John Cain Arena
Hitting the big stage isn’t an issue for two Berwick high schoolers, as they gear themselves up in preparation for the Victorian State Schools Spectacular…