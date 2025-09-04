Home » ‘Garad vs CEO’ conflict escalates

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad has gone head to head with the council’s chief executive over the council’s response to her social media retweets on Gaza. Her conflict with CEO Jacqui Weatherill escalated after the council refused her ‘cease-and-desist’ demand to publicly apologise and retract…

