Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad has gone head to head with the council’s chief executive over the council’s response to her social media retweets on Gaza. Her conflict with CEO Jacqui Weatherill escalated after the council refused her ‘cease-and-desist’ demand to publicly apologise and retract…
‘Garad vs CEO’ conflict escalates
-
Performances On Air, Berwick students to rock John Cain Arena
Hitting the big stage isn’t an issue for two Berwick high schoolers, as they gear themselves up in preparation for the Victorian State Schools Spectacular…