Casey Hospital has unveiled Monash Health’s first surgical robot, a $4.2 million system funded by a local family’s donation. The family, who wished to remain anonymous, made the contribution through the Monash Health Foundation in 2024, enabling the hospital to purchase a state-of-the-art dual-console robotic…
Monash Health’s first surgical robot arrives at Casey Hospital
