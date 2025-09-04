A well-known 79-year-old Noble Park resident was shockingly spat upon during clashes between rival protestors at the March for Australia anti-immigration rally in Melbourne’s CBD. Draped in an Australia-themed scarf and on a walking stick, Dawn copped a gobful from a woman during a confrontation…
Spitting image – Noble Park senior in rally flashpoint
-
Performances On Air, Berwick students to rock John Cain Arena
Hitting the big stage isn’t an issue for two Berwick high schoolers, as they gear themselves up in preparation for the Victorian State Schools Spectacular…