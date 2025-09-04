Home » Spitting image – Noble Park senior in rally flashpoint

A well-known 79-year-old Noble Park resident was shockingly spat upon during clashes between rival protestors at the March for Australia anti-immigration rally in Melbourne’s CBD. Draped in an Australia-themed scarf and on a walking stick, Dawn copped a gobful from a woman during a confrontation…

