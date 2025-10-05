The operator of an asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme will be compelled to clean up even if they collapse into insolvency, says the state’s pollution watchdog EPA Victoria. This month, VCAT affirmed an EPA order against soilworks operator ESI Projects Pty Ltd to clean up…
No escape for soilworks operator: EPA
-
Lunar celebration in Doveton
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507687 Mid-Autumn Festival lit up one of Doveton’s halls with pageantry, dance, lanterns and Chinese foods. The lunar calendar…