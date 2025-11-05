Remembrance Day is next Tuesday 11 November. Here is a list of local commemorations in the City of Casey and the surrounding area. Cranbourne When: 11 November, 10:30am Where: Greg Clydesdale Square, Cranbourne Berwick When: 11 November, 9am Where: Berwick Memorial Statue, Cnr of High…
Attend your local Remembrance Day services
-
Dandenong business torched after gunpoint threat
A security guard was threatened to leave at gunpoint before a car was torched at a panel shop in Dandenong. Detectives from Greater Dandenong Crime…