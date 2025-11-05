Clyde North golfers are teeing up for a good cause this November as X-Golf joins forces with the Starlight Children’s Foundation for its nationwide charity event. With a national fundraising goal of $33,500, the initiative Starlight Swing aims to grant five wishes for children living…
Clyde North golfers swing for sick kids
UPDATE: Insurer offers ‘resolution’ for vet bill
Jess Mead, a single mother from Casey, was given less than 10 days to pay off her two month old kitten’s $5000 vet bill after…