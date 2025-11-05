Halloween filled our streets, homes, libraries, shopping centres with creativity and festive energy on October 31. Children, adults, and even pets showcased imaginative costumes, from superheroes to classic monsters, capturing the spirit of the holiday. Local families went trick-or-treating through neighborhoods decorated with pumpkins, cobwebs,…
Readers embrace Halloween
