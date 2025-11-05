UPDATE: Insurer offers ‘resolution’ for vet bill

Jess Mead, a single mother from Casey, was given less than 10 days to pay off her two month old kitten’s $5000 vet bill after what their pet-insurer says was a “miscommunication” about their rejected insurance claim. With donations from numerous organisations, including the emergency…
