Dozens of Dandenong Market stallholders are petitioning against a seven per cent rental spike and for better working conditions as they tackle economic pressures. About 70 traders from the market’s Bazaar section have signed the petition demanding market management to immediately freeze the increase until…
Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike
-
Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Dozens of Dandenong Market stallholders are petitioning against a seven per…