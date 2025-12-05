Work to upgrade the Kangan Drive and Clyde Road intersection will ramp up over the next month, as Clyde Road Upgrade project crews work around the clock during the school holidays to finish major construction on the new-look intersection. To prepare for these works, Clyde…
New closures to Kangan Drive from tonight as Clyde Road upgrade continues
-
Child safety breaches ends Funtastic Gymnastics
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519452 Child safety allegations against a part-owner have prompted the abrupt closure of the popular Funtastic Gymnastics in Berwick,…