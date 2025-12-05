Just a year ago, Mush Rahaman, an established business owner in Berwick, was running for councillor during the 2024 Casey council election, and while his political endeavours were unsuccessful, the entrepreneur now has his eyes set on something else. Over the last year, the owner…
New digital hub for local businesses set to launch next year
Bazaar traders oppose Market rent hike
Dozens of Dandenong Market stallholders are petitioning against a seven per cent rental spike and for better working…