There will be disruptions to train services on several metropolitan lines in the south-east and for Gippsland V/Line services this week, as Metro Trains crews carry out essential maintenance works. Buses will replace trains from 8.30pm Wednesday, 7 January until the last service on Sunday,…
Train disruptions for Pakenham line
