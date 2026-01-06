Home » Train disruptions for Pakenham line
There will be disruptions to train services on several metropolitan lines in the south-east and for Gippsland V/Line services this week, as Metro Trains crews carry out essential maintenance works. Buses will replace trains from 8.30pm Wednesday, 7 January until the last service on Sunday,…

