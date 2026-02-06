A surge in retail crime across Victoria has prompted major retailers to install anti-theft security gates, but the move is drawing growing concern from shoppers who say the barriers are causing injuries, accessibility issues and safety risks. In stores across Casey and Cardinia, the gates…
Anti-theft gates trigger backlash
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…