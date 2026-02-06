Works on Stage 1 of the Pakenham Revitalisation project continue to progress, with major construction almost complete along Drake Place. From Monday 9 February, Drake Place is expected to be fully reopened, including the road and the new accessible footpath and ramp near Silly Sollys;…
Drake Place set to reopen as major works complete
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…