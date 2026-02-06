A would-be carjacker who held a screwdriver to his elderly victim’s neck and threatened to kill him in a home driveway in Keysborough has been jailed. Petap Kong, 31, of Keysborough, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to attempted aggravated carjacking among a six-month…
Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver
Digital Editions
-
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…