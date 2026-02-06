As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market – which is set to expand into Casey. An estimated 1 million people is expected at the Thomas Street and Harmony Square precinct transformed…
Lofty hopes for Ramadan Night Market
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…