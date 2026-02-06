Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February. Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on Wallace Road at about 10am. It is alleged that one of the men was struck…
Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…