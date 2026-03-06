Home » Coastal event set to showcase ‘Science of the Surf’ and water safety
,

Coastal event set to showcase ‘Science of the Surf’ and water safety

As part of ongoing calls for greater water safety and drowning prevention initiations in Casey, a free beach safety event will be taking place at Wollamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club. The theme for the beach event will be ‘Science of the Surf’, which will…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Three men charged after alleged crime spree in Melbourne’s south

    Three men charged after alleged crime spree in Melbourne’s south

    Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives have charged three men following an extensive investigation into a series of incidents across Melbourne between 23 February and 2 March. It is alleged…

  • Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner

    Cocaine trafficker sprung by hotel cleaner

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 260279 A 20-year-old Narre Warren man has been jailed for at least two years after a cleaner spotted cash and a large stash of…

  • Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

    Footy test for new Metro Tunnel routes

    The Metro Tunnel’s ‘Big Switch’ is set for a test as South East footy fans converge on Marvel Stadium and the MCG for AFL’s opening round. Extra train services are…

  • Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service

    Cranbourne Community Hospital introduces ophthalmology service

    Cranbourne Community Hospital has started new ophthalmology services since January this year. The ophthalmology service provides eye examinations as well as diagnosis and treatment for eye diseases and routine procedures…

  • Breakfast a piece of toast

    Breakfast a piece of toast

    **PAKENHAM’s Les Jones, a great man in every sense, is feeling a little ripped off after a recent breakfast purchase while volunteering in the off-field support team for CCCA Country…