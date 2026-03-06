As part of ongoing calls for greater water safety and drowning prevention initiations in Casey, a free beach safety event will be taking place at Wollamai Beach Surf Life Saving Club. The theme for the beach event will be ‘Science of the Surf’, which will…
Coastal event set to showcase ‘Science of the Surf’ and water safety
Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor walks for eighth year
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538118 Cranbourne West breast cancer survivor Renee Bradshaw will mark her eighth year of fundraising for cancer research when…