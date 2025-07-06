A shovel has taken the first plunge at the construction site for Dandenong Wellbeing Centre at Mills Reserve, Dandenong. Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, councillor Rhonda Garad and Bruce Federal MP Julian Hill turned the first sod for the $122-million aquatic centre on Saturday 5…
Building starts at Dandenong Wellbeing Centre
New era for Rotary
The Rotary Club of Berwick celebrated its changeover dinner on Wednesday, 2 July 2024, at The Beaconsfield Club in Holm Park Reserve. Members and guests…