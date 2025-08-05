A Casey ratepayer was shocked to learn that she has been placed under an Unreasonable Complainant Conduct (UCC) Register after sending no more than five emails to councillors and council executives in a week. Casey Council’s UCC policy is in place to help the council…
Casey mum objects to ‘unreasonable complainant’ status
Warnings for e-bike users
Victoria Police is launching a new road policing enforcement effort targeting reckless e-bike riders. Operation Consider, will commence today (Wednesday 6 August), involving police members…