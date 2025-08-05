Home » Casey mum objects to ‘unreasonable complainant’ status

Casey mum objects to ‘unreasonable complainant’ status

A Casey ratepayer was shocked to learn that she has been placed under an Unreasonable Complainant Conduct (UCC) Register after sending no more than five emails to councillors and council executives in a week. Casey Council’s UCC policy is in place to help the council…

  • Warnings for e-bike users

    Warnings for e-bike users

    Victoria Police is launching a new road policing enforcement effort targeting reckless e-bike riders. Operation Consider, will commence today (Wednesday 6 August), involving police members…