Council grants in chaos

A record number of grant applications has pushed Cardinia Shire’s 2025–26 Wellbeing Support Grant Program to its limits, with more than $130,000 in community requests going unfunded prompting calls from several councillors for change. Council received 92 applications this year, the highest to date, seeking…

    Two bikes stolen at his school worth over $4000 have crushed a 15-year-old Pakenham boy’s dream of completing the Duke of Edinburgh program. The teen,…