Federation University’s open day is set to begin as the Berwick campus offers tours, live music, interactive information sessions, free food and family entertainment. To be held on Sunday, 17 August, the visitors will be greeted by a wide range of study options, including nursing,…
Fed Uni’s Berwick open day coming soon
Warnings for e-bike users
Victoria Police is launching a new road policing enforcement effort targeting reckless e-bike riders. Operation Consider, will commence today (Wednesday 6 August), involving police members…