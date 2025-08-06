Staff and customers have fled from a shisha cafe in Noble Park that was allegedly firebombed late on Wednesday 6 August. Two unknown offenders reportedly entered Arabian Lounge and Cafe on Princes Highway about 11.40pm. A staff member and two customers were inside but managed…
Noble Park shisha lounge allegedly firebombed
-
Council grants in chaos
A record number of grant applications has pushed Cardinia Shire’s 2025–26 Wellbeing Support Grant Program to its limits, with more than $130,000 in community requests…