Six people, two of whom are children, were taken to the hospital after a serious collision in Cranbourne on the night of Tuesday, 5 August. It is understood that a Ford Falcon collided with a Toyota Corolla on Camms Road around 8:40pm. The two women…
Six people in hospital after Cranbourne collision
Warnings for e-bike users
Victoria Police is launching a new road policing enforcement effort targeting reckless e-bike riders. Operation Consider, will commence today (Wednesday 6 August), involving police members…