The tragedy in Porepunkah may have unfolded hours away in Victoria but its impact is being felt deeply in Cardinia and Casey, where communities are uniting to honour the two police officers tragically killed in the line of duty. Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson…
Fallen police officers honoured, $1M reward offered to catch Dezi Freeman
60 years, still strong
Gary and Diane King (nee Stephens) are celebrating an incredible milestone this year, marking 60 years of marriage. The long-time residents and community stalwarts of…