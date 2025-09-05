Machetes, long feared as a deadly weapon in the south east, are now banned in Victoria with tough penalties kicking in this month. Anyone caught owning, carrying, using, buying or selling a machete without a valid exemption or approval, now faces up to two years…
Locals react as machetes are officially banned
60 years, still strong
Gary and Diane King (nee Stephens) are celebrating an incredible milestone this year, marking 60 years of marriage. The long-time residents and community stalwarts of…