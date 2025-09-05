Cardinia Road Station is emerging as a hotspot for youth crime and antisocial behaviour, with residents reporting intimidation, gang activity and violent assaults involving machetes. Locals say groups of teenagers regularly gather at the station and nearby shopping precincts after school and into the night,…
Next stop: crime
60 years, still strong
Gary and Diane King (nee Stephens) are celebrating an incredible milestone this year, marking 60 years of marriage. The long-time residents and community stalwarts of…