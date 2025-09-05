The City of Casey is sharpening its focus on preventing dog attacks, after new figures revealed the municipality continues to record hundreds of incidents each year. According to the draft Domestic Animal Management Plan (DAMP 2026–2029), there were 395 reported dog attacks and rushes in…
Renewed focus on dog attack response
-
60 years, still strong
Gary and Diane King (nee Stephens) are celebrating an incredible milestone this year, marking 60 years of marriage. The long-time residents and community stalwarts of…