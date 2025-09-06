A researcher is leading calls for a federal inquiry to finally shed light on Australia’s best-known UFO mystery, Westall 1966. More than 200 students and teachers at Westall primary and secondary schools were said to have witnessed up to three unidentified flying objects in broad…
Seeking the Westall UFO ’truth’
-
Seeking the Westall UFO ’truth’
A researcher is leading calls for a federal inquiry to finally shed light on Australia’s best-known UFO mystery, Westall 1966. More than 200 students and…