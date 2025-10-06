Casey residents have expressed mixed reactions to the Federal Government’s new 5 per cent deposit scheme, with some calling it a lifeline for first home buyers and others warning it could drive property prices higher and worsen affordability. From 1 October, eligible first-time buyers can…
5 per cent deposit scheme sparks debate in Casey
