A 20-year-old armed robber’s allegation of being ferociously assaulted during a citizen’s arrest in Dandenong South has been dismissed by a Victorian judge. Andrya Oshla, of Clyde North, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to the armed robbery of two children aged 13 and…
Civilians arrest armed robber who preyed on kids
