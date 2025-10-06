Demolition preparations are set to begin in Dandenong’s Little India precinct as part of a $600 million Capital Alliance redevelopment. Nervous traders fear they will be squeezed out of the new Little India in Foster Street and surrounding streets, with several given notice to vacate…
Little India demolitions set to begin
